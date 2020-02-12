European Biological Sample Handling Market investigated in the latest research

European Biological Sample Handling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Storage Type (Cold Storage, and Room Temperature Storage), by Application (Drug Discovery, Forensic Investigation, DNA Extraction, Proteomics and Genomics Studies, and Others) by Ownership (Commercial, and Academic/Research) Forecast Period 2019-2025
The European biological sample handling market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during the forecast period. Europe is expected to share significantly in the global biological sample handling market owing to the well-developed healthcare sector, and significant research in the field of geniomics and protecomics in its economies such as UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and many more.
A major factor which is augmenting the market is high incidences of diseases in the region. In order to provide better healthcare facilities, companies as well as research institutes are focusing on R&D activities.
Cancer is one of the most prevalent diseases in the region.
The major players that contribute to the growth of the European Biological Sample Handling market include - Alliance Pharma PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Brooks Automation, Inc., Fisher BioServices, Indivumed GmbH, ReproCELL Europe Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Technidata
As per the World Health Organization, Europe accounts for 23.5% of the global cases of cancer in 2018, which is 4.23 million. Due to which various organizations are focusing particularly on cancer including King’s Health Partners Cancer Biobank, Manchester Cancer Research Centre Biobank, Wales Cancer Bank, Applied Research on Cancer Centre (ARC-NET) and so on.
Presence of various biobanks in the country including CEH Fish Tissue Archive, Frozen Ark Project, King’s Health Partners Cancer Biobank, Wales Cancer Bank and so on is a major factor for having significant share. Investment collaboration is also augmenting the market in the country such as investment of $50 million by GSK in the country.
EuroBioBank is a notable organization which manages a network of biobanks in Europe. The organization provides human DNA, cell, and tissue samples to the scientific community for research on rare diseases.
The organizations offer catalog lists with the samples available throughout the EuroBioBank network. A researcher can browse sample-level information using a filtering function of disease name, code or material type.
As of February 2016, more than 4,410 samples were available in their catalog.
European Biological Sample Handling Market Segmentation
European Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type
- Cold Storage
- Room Temperature Storage
European Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application
- Drug Discovery
- Forensic Investigation
- DNA Extraction
- Proteomics and Genomics Studies
- Others
European Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership
- Commercial
- Academic/Research
