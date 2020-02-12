Bioplastic Packaging Market interpreted by a new report

Today, customers are more aware of the adverse impact of conventional plastic on their lifestyle.

The "Bioplastic Packaging Market to 2025- by Product (Starch Blends, Polylactic Acid, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and Polyethylene); Type (Rigid Packaging and Flexible Packaging); and Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Cosmetic & Personal Care, and Pharmaceutical) - Global Analysis and Forecast". The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Bioplastic Packaging market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant bioplastic packaging players in the market and their key developments.



Bioplastic Packaging Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Product Type, and Application. In terms of revenue, the global bioplastic packaging market is expected to grow to US$ 25,395.8 million by 2025 from US$ 4,399.7 million in 2017.

in terms of volume, the global bioplastic packaging market is estimated at 1,047.5k Tons in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% to account for 3,953.0k Tons in 2025. It is noted that, during the last few years, conventional plastic packaging has adversely impacted to world's water resources.

Thus, there is an increased inclination of industry players to replace conventional fossil-based plastic with plastic derived from biomass or other biodegradable resources. The major concern associated with the production of bio-based plastics is land use for feedstock.

However, many of the industry players are involved in the research and development of alternative feedstock for the production of bioplastic packaging materials.



The food & beverages market is one of the early adopter of bioplastic packaging. Currently, the F&B industry dominates the bioplastic packaging industry both by rigid as well as flexible packaging type.

Rigid packaging in F&B industry includes packaging of PET bottles for water, sold, juices and milk. Further, flexible packing includes primary as well as secondary packaging films.

Starch and PLA are commonly used biodegradable materials used for packaging in the F&B industry. Several SMEs as well as bigger F&B companies are already using bioplastic for their packaging applications.

In 2013, companies such as Coca-Cola, Heinz, P&G, and Unilever among others joined World Wildlife Fund to introduce the Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance. Nestle is making use of bioplastic such as bio-PE, bio-PET, and PLA for food packaging.

In August 2018, Iceland Foods Ltd., a U.K. based supermarket chain announced its plans to eliminate use of plastic packaging by 2023.

This is expected to impact several F&B suppliers to move towards bioplastic packaging. In February 2017, PepsiCo. Inc.

partnered with Danimer Scientific to develop biodegradable film resins for PepsiCo's F&B business. This agreement was a part of PepsiCo's 2025 sustainability agenda focused reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



The global bioplastic packaging market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Market is currently dominated by Europe followed by North America however, the market in Asia Pacific is growing at a highest CAGR.

This growth is attributed to increasing government initiatives to ban single-use plastic bags.

Some of the major companies operating in the field of bioplastic packaging include NatureWorks LLC, Arkema, Novamont S.p.A., BASF SE, Braskem, Corbion N.V., Cardia Bioplastic Packaging, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Dow Chemical Company among others.

