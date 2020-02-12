European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10%. The major factors which are providing a significant market to VDI are well-developed economy and the presence of most of the IT companies in the region.

VDI technology is a major tool to maintain the privacy of the company data, even working on multiple devices at multiple locations. Major countries which are contributing to the market are UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Germany is expected to be the largest market in the region owing to a significant number of companies adopting VDI technology.

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the European VDI market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others.

The increasing number of enterprises and growing outsourcing activities that require these services are further anticipated to contribute towards the market growth. IT companies are outsourcing the development of applications to other developers while retaining close control of their data and source code.

In this case, VDI technology can be used by the present software developers with a fully functional desktop capable of installing development tools and rebooting the system without affecting other users. Further, IT enterprises are widely using VDI technology to increase data security and reduced hardware expenditures which are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, industry, and country. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.

Cloud based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace &defense, and others.

On the basis of country, the market covers the analysis of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

