Germany Biological Sample Handling Market discussed in a new research report

Germany Biological Sample Handling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Storage Type (Cold Storage, and Room Temperature Storage), by Application (Drug Discovery, Forensic Investigation, DNA Extraction, Proteomics and Genomics Studies, and Others) by Ownership (Commercial, and Academic/Research) Forecast Period 2019-2025

German Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period. Germany is one of the leading medical biotech nations which makes it a promising market for biological sample handling.

The presence of long-established biopharmaceutical companies with start-ups is the other major factor driving the growth of the market.

Some of the major biobank and related member in the country are Biomaterielbank Heidelberg (BMBH), CBK-Cryo-Bank Krefeld, Fraunhofer IBMT, Fraunhofer IZI-BB, IBDW, Wuerzburg, ICB-Lübeck, Kerckhoff Institute for Heart Research and so on.

Similar to the EuroBioBank and UK Biobank, Germany has developed German Biobank Node (GBN). It is a central cooperation platform for the German biobank community.

Earlier, it covered eleven German university hospitals and two IT development centers. Seven biobank sites joined in 2019.

The partners are developing a networked IT structure to make their biosamples and the associated data available for biomedical research throughout Europe.

The biobanks receive funding from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

Further, the presence of the key players includes Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Brooks Automation, Inc., Fisher BioServices, Indivumed GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Technidata among others. The key players are adopting various strategies such as new product launches and approvals, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations, and many others in order to thrive in a competitive environment.

Germany Biological Sample Handling Market Segmentation

Germany Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

Cold Storage

Room Temperature Storage

Germany Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application

Drug Discovery

Forensic Investigation

DNA Extraction

Proteomics and Genomics Studies

Others

Germany Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership

Commercial

Academic/Research

