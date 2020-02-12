Germany Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market described in a new report

Germany Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

Germany Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during forecast period. Factors which are driving the market are well-developed IT, automobile and defense industry and significant exports by the countries in these domains.

High internet penetration, high secured internet servers are also augmenting the market. However, stringent government regulation related to using a personal device at the workplace can be a restraint to the market in the country.

However, advantages of VDI such as cost-saving, and time-flexibility can provide an ample opportunity to the VDI market in the country.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ure-market

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the Germany VDI market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others.

Adoption of cloud-based services by the enterprises is one of the major factors raising the growth of the market. Large storage space is required by the commercial data generated by large as well as small & medium-sized enterprises.

VDI can provide a solution as the data is stored on servers. VDI can provide flexibility and scalability of their business performance, and lower the cost of operations.

Further, with the increasing amount of data generated through IoT, many enterprises have shifted their data to the cloud storage by choosing service providers. According to Eurostat, 26% of EU enterprises used cloud computing in 2018 as compared to 21% in 2016.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ure-market

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, and industry. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.

Cloud based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

Germany Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation

Germany Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Germany Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Industry

IT and Telecomm

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Other

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ure-market