Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market investigated in the latest research

Registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2016–2022), the global age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market is projected to garner $8.9 billion by 2022, significantly growing from $5.3 billion in 2015.

The market is experiencing growth due to the rising geriatric population, growing pipeline for AMD therapeutics, surging chronic disease prevalence, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Age-related macular degeneration is a retinal disorder, which is indicated by changes in the fundus of the eye.

It commonly affects the elderly, in which, first, the central vision becomes blurred, which ultimately leads to blindness.

The age-related macular degeneration market is classified into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World, based on region. In 2015, the highest value share in the market was held by the North American region.

This was attributed to the rising prevalence of conditions, such as obesity and hypertension. Further, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies supports the regional market growth.

In 2022, with high healthcare expenditure of countries in the region, it is predicted to hold more than 90.0% of the market share.

The AMD market is witnessing the trend of the rising awareness about the disease. Various activities, campaigns, and programs are being conducted by NGOs, healthcare providers, and optometrists’ associations to sensitize people about the disease and its course of treatment.

February is celebrated as the National AMD awareness month as a measure to encourage people to educate themselves about the disease and understand the risk factors and be aware in case they exhibit any of the symptoms. The awareness about the disease has also resulted in increased funding for research related to the AMD.

With the rising awareness about the disease, more funding is being allocated in the research and development of AMD therapeutics. This is resulting in the increase in the number of AMD pipeline drugs.

Currently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any drug in the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market for dry AMD. Therefore, the need to investigate more compounds with possible therapeutics properties is rising.

Some of the major investigational compounds in the market are Roche/Genentech’s lampalizumab, MacuCLEAR’s MC1101, and Allergan’s brimonide implant.

Therefore, the market for AMD is predicted to register remarkable growth in the forecast period with the rising prevalence of this disease and surging geriatric population.