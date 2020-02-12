India Desktop as a Service Market interpreted by a new report

India Desktop as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Desktop Type (Persistent, Non-persistent), By cloud Type (Private, Public, Hybrid) By Model (Presentation Virtualization, Application Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

India Desktop as a Service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during forecast period. Increasing adoption of the DaaS services by small and medium enterprises and rising government initiatives for digitization are estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market in the country.

Verticals such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors have started moving them on premise applications to cloud-based platforms to optimize performance, scalability, and elasticity.

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the India Daas market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others.

Through initiatives such as “Digital India”, the government of India is expanding e-governance throughout the country and is focusing on adopting cloud computing platform to support it that further provides substantial opportunities in the DaaS market. Moreover, there are various companies such as DVNA Softech Pvt Ltd., Binnar Systems Private Limited, Indo Asia Global Technologies Private Limited and others providing DaaS services in India that further contribute in the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of desktop type, cloud type, and model. Based on desktop type, the market is bifurcated into persistent and non-persistent.

Based on cloud type market is sub-segmented into private, public and hybrid cloud. Based on model the market is sub-segmented into presentation virtualization, application virtualization, desktop virtualization, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

India Desktop as a Service Market Segmentation

India Desktop as a Service Market by Desktop Type

Persistent

Non-Persistent

India Desktop as a Service Market by Cloud Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

India Desktop as a Service Market by Model

Presentation Virtualization

Application Virtualization

Desktop Virtualization

Others (personal or pool desktop)

