India Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market described in a new report

India Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025
India Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the cloud-based VDI services by small and medium enterprises and rising government initiatives for digitization are estimated to be the major factors to drive the growth of the market in the country.
Verticals such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and other sectors have started moving them on premise applications to cloud-based platforms to optimize performance, scalability, and elasticity.
Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the India VDI market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc., and others.
Through initiatives such as “Digital India”, the government of India is expanding e-governance throughout the country and is focusing on adopting cloud computing platform to support it that further provides substantial growth opportunities in the VDI market. Moreover, there are various companies such as DVNA Softech Pvt.
Ltd., Binnar Systems Private Limited, Indo Asia Global Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and others providing VDI services in India that further contribute to the growth of the market.
India VDI market is segmented on the basis of deployment type and industry. Based on the deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.
The cloud-based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others.
The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
India Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation
India Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
India Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Industry
- IT and Telecomm
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other
