Japan Biological Sample Handling Market interpreted by a new report

Japan Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period. The Japanese pharmaceutical industry is competitive in R&D capability.
Japanese pharmaceutical companies have continued to increase their investments in R&D for the discovery and development of innovative new drugs every year, which represent more than 17% of total net sales. Japan contributes to improving the globe's medical care through the development of new pharmaceutical products.
Japan is the third-largest country providing global "Top 100" selling pharmaceutical products
The other factors driving the market include growing government initiatives for R&D that is expected to fuel the growth of biological sample handling market in the country. The National Institute of Biomedical Innovation (NIBI) is a research branch of the National Institute of Health Sciences (NIHS).
It is established to promote the development of medical devices and pharmaceuticals sector through the promotion and regulatory functions.
Research supported by NIBI includes developing regulations and technologies for drug discovery such as Bioinformatics for drug discovery, Genome Medicine Database of Japan (GeMDBJ), Genomics and proteomics for pharmaceutical research and development, and Genomic toxicology for pharmaceutical toxicity prediction.
Japan has extensive specimen collections of diverse organisms which often have been managed by small-sized laboratories of academic or governmental institutes. The Japanese government has recently reorganized the management and funding scheme for biobanks as the government heavily emphasizes quality management of biological resources.
In 2015, the Cabinet Office of Japan established Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) as a “control tower” for medical research and development (R&D; Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development 2015).
Japan Biological Sample Handling Market Segmentation
Japan Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type
- Cold Storage
- Room Temperature Storage
Japan Biological Sample Handling Market by Application
- Drug Discovery
- Forensic Investigation
- DNA Extraction
- Proteomics and Genomics Studies
- Others
Japan Biological Sample Handling Market by Ownership
- Commercial
- Academic/Research
