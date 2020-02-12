North American Biological Sample Handling Market described in a new report

North American Biological Sample Handling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Storage Type (Cold Storage, and Room Temperature Storage), by Application (Drug Discovery, Forensic Investigation, DNA Extraction, Proteomics and Genomics Studies, and Others) by Ownership (Commercial, and Academic/Research) Forecast Period 2019-2025

North American Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period. North America is the strongest economies globally and has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

North American biological sample handling market has remarkable growth opportunities in the growing biotechnology industry. The market in North America is analyzed on the basis of countries in the region, that include the US and Canada.

The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market include R&D investment in the biopharmaceutical sector and high healthcare expenditure.

Key players that are operating in the market such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Fisher BioServices, General Electric Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The US biopharmaceutical industry invested around $90 billion in R&D in 2016. Biological sample handling is one of the major components which is widely employed in drug discovery as well as in R&D program.

As a result, the significant share has been contributed by the region. These companies are offering biological sample handling instrument across the globe.

In North America, US held the largest market share. The market in Canada is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing number of biobanks.

Canada is one of the countries with significant innovation in the field of biotechnology. The government is providing continuous support to research organizations across the country to develop products.

The growing government initiatives to promote life science industry and increasing drug R&D activities are also key factors responsible for the growth of the biological sample handling market. Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the National Research Council and Genome Canada are few of the scientific organization that is playing a vital role in drug discovery and development.

The growing R&D in Canada due to government and non-government organizations initiatives such as cancer drug discovery and development activities by NCI further contributes to the growth of biological sample handling market.

North American Biological Sample Handling Market Segmentation

North American Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

Cold Storage

Room Temperature Storage

North American Biological Sample Handling Market by Application

Drug Discovery

Forensic Investigation

DNA Extraction

Proteomics and Genomics Studies

Others

North American Biological Sample Handling Market by Ownership

Commercial

Academic/Research

