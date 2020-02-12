North American Desktop as a Service Market interpreted by a new report

North American Desktop as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Desktop Type (Persistent, Non-persistent), By cloud Type (Private, Public, Hybrid) By Model (Presentation Virtualization, Application Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025
North American Desktop as a Service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during forecast period. DaaS market in North America is driven by an increasing number of enterprises and growing outsourcing activities.
IT companies are outsourcing the development of applications to other developers while retaining close control of their data and source code. In this case, VDI can be used by present software developers with a fully functional desktop capable of installing development tools and rebooting the system without affecting other users.
Further, IT enterprises are widely using VDI technology to increase data security and reduced hardware expenditures.
Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the North American Daas market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others.
VDI allows multiple user desktops to run as separate virtual machines while sharing underlying physical hardware resources such as CPU, memory, networking, and storage. This allows enterprises to reduce hardware system and hardware maintenance expenditure.
Further, the US aerospace and defense industry is also utilizing the benefits of VDI technology. For instance, the United States Air Force (USAF) uses VDI technology as they require flexibility for their desktop environment.
Further, USAF is using VDI technology to reduce desktop support issues while increasing day-to-day operational stability. The growing utility f virtualization is a major factor to drive the growth of DaaS market in the region.
The market is segmented on the basis of desktop type, cloud type, model and country. Based on desktop type, the market is bifurcated into persistent and non-persistent.
Based on cloud type market is sub-segmented into private, public and hybrid cloud. Based on model the market is sub-segmented into presentation virtualization, application virtualization, desktop virtualization, and others.
On the basis of country, the market covers the analysis of the US and Canada.
The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
North American Desktop as a Service Market Segmentation
North American Desktop as a Service Market by Desktop Type
- Persistent
- Non-Persistent
North American Desktop as a Service Market by Cloud Type
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
North American Desktop as a Service Market by Model
- Presentation Virtualization
- Application Virtualization
- Desktop Virtualization
- Others (personal or pool desktop)
