UK Biological Sample Handling Market interpreted by a new report

UK Biological Sample Handling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Storage Type (Cold Storage, and Room Temperature Storage), by Application (Drug Discovery, Forensic Investigation, DNA Extraction, Proteomics and Genomics Studies, and Others) by Ownership (Commercial, and Academic/Research) Forecast Period 2019-2025

UK Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% during the forecast period. UK is expected to have a significant share in the global biological sample handling market.

The major factor that is augmenting the market is high prevalence of chronic diseases in the country such as cancer, CVD and so on. Additionally, per capita healthcare expenditure from the nation’s government and the public is higher than other developing nation which aids in the significant market growth in the near future.

As per UK’s office for National Statistics, per capita healthcare expenditure was $3,000 in 2018 in UK.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ing-market

Key Players - Alliance Pharma PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Brooks Automation, Inc., Fisher BioServices, ReproCELL Europe Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Technidata

Some of the notable biobank and related institution member in the country are Breast Cancer Now Tissue Bank, CEH Fish Tissue Archive, Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), Frozen Ark Project, King’s Health Partners Cancer Biobank, Manchester Cancer Research Centre Biobank, Ukraine Association of Biobank, Wales Cancer Bank and so on.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ing-market

Significant R&D for various drug discovery has been undergoing which generates a significant need for biological sample handling in the country.

For instance, UK biobank, a registered charity is working for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of various chronic diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis, eye disorders, depression and forms of dementia. In the period of 2006-2010, the organization researched on 500,000 people in the age group of 40-69 years.

Participants have provided blood, saliva and urine samples for analysis, and personal information. It produced a large source for scientists to discover the reasons for developing particular diseases in a person, not in other.

UK Biological Sample Handling Market Segmentation

UK Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

Cold Storage

Room Temperature Storage

UK Biological Sample Handling Market by Application

Drug Discovery

Forensic Investigation

DNA Extraction

Proteomics and Genomics Studies

Others

UK Biological Sample Handling Market by Ownership

Commercial

Academic/Research

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ing-market