UK Desktop as a Service Market investigated in the latest research

UK Desktop as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Desktop Type (Persistent, Non-persistent), By cloud Type (Private, Public, Hybrid) By Model (Presentation Virtualization, Application Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

UK Desktop as a Service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during forecast period. The major factors which are providing a significant market to DaaS are well-developed economy and the presence of most of the IT companies in the region.

VDI technology is a major tool to maintain the privacy of the company data, even working on multiple devices at multiple locations.

Major DaaS companies such as Oracle Corp., VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corp., Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., are global DaaS player and having their offices in the region.

Other companies working in the country are Cloudalize NV, Proact IT Group, Ericom Software Ltd., and so on. The companies are adopting local government compliance of data regulation to grow their business.

According to OCED, in the UK, there were around 135,400 enterprises of all size in 2016. Compared to other economies, the country has fewer number of enterprises.

There was werearound 1,230 organization having more than 250 employees, whereas 6,060 enterprises with 50-249 employ. A high number of enterprises will create a demand for IT hardware including laptops, desktops, storage, servers and so on.

It will provide an opportunity for the DaaS market as it can be used to cut the overall operating cost of the organization.

The market is segmented on the basis of desktop type, cloud type, and model. Based on desktop type, the market is bifurcated into persistent and non-persistent.

Based on cloud type market is sub-segmented into private, public and hybrid cloud. Based on model the market is sub-segmented into presentation virtualization, application virtualization, desktop virtualization, and others.

UK Desktop as a Service Market Segmentation

UK Desktop as a Service Market by Desktop Type

Persistent

Non-Persistent

UK Desktop as a Service Market by Cloud Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

UK Desktop as a Service Market by Model

Presentation Virtualization

Application Virtualization

Desktop Virtualization

Others (personal or pool desktop)

