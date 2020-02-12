UK Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market investigated in the latest research

UK Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025
UK Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. The major factors which are providing a significant market to VDI are a well-developed economy and the presence of most of the IT companies in the country.
VDI technology is a major tool to maintain the privacy of the company’s data, even working on multiple devices at multiple locations.
Major VDI companies such as Oracle Corp., VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corp., Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., are global VDI players and having their offices in the country.
The companies are adopting local government compliance of data regulation to grow their business. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.
Further, an increasing number of enterprises and growing outsourcing activities that require these services. IT companies are outsourcing the development of applications to other developers while retaining close control of their data and source code.
In this case, VDI technology can be used by the present software developers with a fully functional desktop capable of installing development tools and rebooting the system without affecting other users. Further, IT enterprises are widely using VDI technology to increase data security and reduced hardware expenditures which are anticipated to drive the market growth.
The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, and industry. Based on the deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.
The cloud-based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace &defense, and others.
UK Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Segmentation
UK Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
UK Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market by Industry
- IT and Telecomm
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Other
