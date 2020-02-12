Global Femtech Market scrutinized in the new analysis

The idea of digitally monitoring women's health is relatively new. Ida Tin, a Danish entrepreneur and founder of Clue, a period-and fertility-tracking device, coined the term femtech in 2016.

Facts & Factors (FnF) Market Research added a research report on "Femtech Market: By Solution (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Digital Health), By Application (Reproductive Health, Pelvic and Uterine Care, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, and General Wellness) and By End-User (Individuals, Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026"

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the femtech industry. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the femtech market.

The report study analyzes the market statistics at the global as well as the regional levels to gain an in-depth perspective of the overall global femtech market . The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026.

The quantitative data is provided in terms of value (USD Million) for 2016 – 2026. The qualitative data is reinforced by analyzing and providing numerous market dynamics (directly or indirectly affecting the industry) such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The study includes an analysis of Porter's Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the femtech market. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis.

Our study also includes an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the femtech market. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the femtech market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the femtech market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the femtech industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of solution, application, end-user, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

The regional segmentation of the femtech industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The term femtech(female technology) is used for software, services, diagnostics, device,. dedicated to the well-being of women’s health.

Its services include but not limited to general well being, pelvic and uterine care, reproductive health, pregnancy, and nursing care. Maternal care, pregnancy care, and Fertility are crucial areas for ladies with their later pregnancies.

Digital communication, advanced medical technologies, and disruptive innovations have gradually become inseparable from providing best practice towards the healthcare of pregnant women. Induction of new femtech solutions such as fertility tracking mobile applications and wearables has led to bolstering the demand for egg freezing, embryo screening, and other services.

Women are becoming much more aware of various applications related to feminine health. This trend in the sector of modern healthcare fueled the growth of the global femtech market.

Key players operating in developed countries are heavily investing in software-enabled products. These huge investments in femtech avail lucrative opportunities across various topological regions, thereby accelerating the market growth over the forecast period.

Femtech Market report is segmented based on solution, application and end-user. Solution-wise, the market is classified into diagnostics, therapeutics, and digital health.

In terms of application, the market segment is sectored into reproductive health, pelvic and uterine care, pregnancy and nursing care, and general wellness. On the basis of end-user the market is bifurcated into individuals, hospitals, diagnostics centers, and others.

Some of the essential players operating in the femtech market, but not restricted to include Aparito, Ava Science Inc., Bloomlife, Inc., Bonzun, Elvie, Grace.health, Hera Med Ltd., iBreve Ltd., LactApp, NaturalCycles Nordic AB, Niramai Health Analytix Pvt Ltd, Pregnolia AG, SteadySense GmbH.

This report segments the Femtech market as follows:

Global femtech Market: By Solution Segmentation Analysis

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Digital health

Global femtech Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Reproductive health

Pelvic and Uterine Care

Pregnancy and Nursing Care

General wellness

Global femtech Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Individuals

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Others.

Global femtech Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle-East Africa



