Global Building Information Modeling Market to witness a pronounce growth according to a new research report

Building information modeling is a method that is assisted by various tools, technologies account and contracts that involve creating and managing digital representations of the physical and functional characteristics of locations

Facts & Factors (FnF) Market Research added a research report on “Building Information Modeling Market: By Solution segment (Software, Services, Project management) By End-user(Architects, Contractors, Engineers, Others) and By Vertical segment(Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Institutional, Industrial): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026” includes 110+ pages research report in its research database containing TOC (Table of Contents) including List of Tables and List of Figures along with brief graphical representation and introduction to the research report which includes major market players analysis, regional analysis and other driving factors in the market.

This professional and specialized report study examines the technical and business perspective of the Global Building Information Modeling Market industry. The report provides a historical analysis of the industry as well as the projected trends expected to be witnessed in the Global Building Information Modeling Market .

The report study analyzes the market statistics at the global as well as the regional levels to gain an in-depth perspective of the overall Global Building Information Modeling Market. The historical insights are provided from 2016 to 2019 and projected trends are provided from 2020 to 2026.

The quantitative data is provided in terms of both volume (Units) and value (USD Million) for 2016 – 2026. The qualitative data is reinforced by analyzing and providing numerous market dynamics (directly or indirectly affecting the industry) such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

We have included various industry analysis models in our report and extensively demonstrated the key business strategies and competitive landscape of the Global Building Information Modeling Market in our study.

Our study also includes an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces framework for understanding the competitive strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Global Building Information Modeling Market. It also encompasses PESTLE analysis and SWOT analysis.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market shares of each industry player and gives an outline of the market position of key players in the Global Building Information Modeling Market. Moreover, the study offers wide coverage of key strategic advances witnessed in the market such as new product launches, acquisitions & mergers, collaborations & joint ventures, funding & VC activities, agreements, partnerships, R&D activities, and regional expansion of key players of the Global Building Information Modeling Market.

The research study provides a critical assessment of the Global Building Information Modeling Market industry by logically segmenting the market on the basis of Solution, End-users, Vertical segment, and regions. Based on the past, present, and future trends, all the segments were analyzed from the bottom up, and the market sizes have been estimated from 2020 to 2026.

The regional segmentation of the Global Building Information Modeling Market industry includes the holistic bifurcation of all the five major continents including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

With the increase in the number of construction projects and also the increasing demand for automated model in various sectors will act as a driver for this market and also government mandates to use this software in the design of the building will boost it’s growth in the market. But, the high cost of BMI can also slow down the market as the investment is high for the market.

The Global Building Information Modeling Market is segmented based on Solution, End-users, Vertical segment, and region. On the basis of Solution segmentation, the market is classified into Software, Services, Project management.

On the basis of end-users, the market is classified into Architects, Contractors, Engineers, Others and on the basis of the Vertical segment, the market is classified as Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Institutional, Industrial.

Some of the essential players operating in the Global Building Information Modeling Market, but not restricted to include Autodesk Inc, Beck Technology Ltd, Nemetschek AG, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Synchro Software Ltd, Pentagon Solutions Ltd, Bentley Systems Inc, Aecom, Asite Solutions Limited, and Dassault Systemes Sa. others.

The taxonomy of the Global Building Information Modeling Market industry by its scope and segmentation is as follows:

Global Building Information Modeling Market: By Solution Segmentation Analysis

Software

Services

Project management

Global Building Information Modeling Market: By End-user Segmentation Analysis

Architects

Contractors

Engineers

Others

Global Building Information Modeling Market: By Vertical Segmentation Analysis

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

Global Building Information Modeling Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

The Middle-East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle-East Africa



