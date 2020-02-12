US Desktop as a Service Market discussed in a new research report

US Desktop as a Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Desktop Type (Persistent, Non-persistent), By cloud Type (Private, Public, Hybrid) By Model (Presentation Virtualization, Application Virtualization, Desktop Virtualization, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

US Desktop as a Service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during forecast period. The well-established economy of the country laid the ground for the growth of the DaaS market.

The individual in the country relies on digital devices, thus, it has raised the number of laptops, smartphones and computer users in the region. As per the ITU, the total number of mobile cellular in the US was estimated to be 391 million in 2017 as compared to 387 million in 2016.

The number of smartphone users in the US has increased significantly over the past few years and the numbers are estimated to further rise in the future.

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the US Daas market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others.

Increasing adoption of BYOD trend owing to increasing smartphone penetration is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the DaaS market. Employees have shown high interest in the use of one device for both professional and personal applications to avoid inconvenience due to carrying separate devices.

Smartphones are estimated to be one of the major devices that are being used in companies for accessing their data. Smartphones account for more than 55% share in the BYOD market.

Employees use smartphones for accessing personal and corporate information. The growing use of BYOD trend is creating demand for DaaS technology within the US region.

The market is segmented on the basis of desktop type, cloud type, and model. Based on desktop type, the market is bifurcated into persistent and non-persistent.

Based on cloud type market is sub-segmented into private, public and hybrid cloud. Based on model the market is sub-segmented into presentation virtualization, application virtualization, desktop virtualization, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

US Desktop as a Service Market Segmentation

US Desktop as a Service Market by Desktop Type

Persistent

Non-Persistent

US Desktop as a Service Market by Cloud Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

US Desktop as a Service Market by Model

Presentation Virtualization

Application Virtualization

Desktop Virtualization

Others (personal or pool desktop)

