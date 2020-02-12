US Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market scrutinized in the new analysis

US Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), By Industry (IT and Telecomm, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

US Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. The well-established economy of the country laid the ground for the growth of the VDI market.

The individual in the country heavily relies on digital devices, thus, it has raised the number of laptops, smartphones and computer users in the region. As per the ITU, the total number of mobile cellular in the US was estimated to be 391 million in 2017 as compared to 387 million in 2016.

The number of smartphone users in the US has increased significantly over the past few years and the numbers are estimated to further rise in the future.

Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the US VDI market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc., and others.

Increasing adoption of the BYOD trend owing to increasing smartphone penetration is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the VDI market. Employees have shown high interest in the use of one device for both professional and personal applications to avoid inconvenience due to carrying separate devices.

Smartphones are estimated to be one of the major devices that are being used in companies for accessing their data. Smartphones account for more than 55% share in the BYOD market.

Employees use smartphones for accessing personal and corporate information. The growing use of the BYOD trend is creating demand for VDI technology within the country.

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type and industry. Based on the deployment type, the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud-based.

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the industry, the market is segmented into IT and Telecomm, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.

