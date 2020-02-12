Growing Biomedical Research and Focus on Personalized Medicine to Aid Cell Isolation Market available in the latest report

Global cell isolation market is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.
The global cell isolation market accounted for $4.6 billion revenue in 2017, and it is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The demand for cell isolation products and services is increasing due to the rise in requirement for biopharmaceuticals, growing research activities in personalized medicine, and increasing government funding for research.
Cell isolation is the separation of one or multiple types of cells from a heterogenous cell population.
It has become an integral step in biological research, and routine diagnosis and treatment of certain diseases. Some cell types, such as blood cells, naturally exist in a separated form and thus can be isolated by employing centrifugation, whereas some others exist as solid tissues that require specific techniques to isolate the individual cell type.
The global cell isolation market is witnessing growth owing to the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products derived from natural sources, such as plants, animals, and humans, that are easier to manufacture than conventional pharmaceuticals.
The prevalence of neurological diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, spinal cord injury, and autoimmune conditions, namely type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and Crohn’s disease is rising. This, coupled with the increasing awareness about these diseases, is impelling the governments of many countries to invest in biomedical research and related technology, thus giving a boost to growth of the cell isolation market and biopharmaceutical production as well.
People in developed countries are shifting toward personalized medicine, owing to their awareness and means to afford personalized treatment, as they can now avail of several reimbursement schemes. The advent of new technologies, such as genetic mapping via next-generation sequencing, which helps in identifying the gene responsible for a specific disease, is boosting the personalized medicine domain.
This growth in the personalized medicine domain is impacting the cell isolation market positively.
GLOBAL CELL ISOLATION MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Product
- Consumables
- Reagents, Kits, Media, and Sera
- Beads
- Disposables
- Instruments
- Centrifuges
- Flow Cytometers
- Filtration Systems
- Magnetic-Activated Cell Separator (MACS) Systems
Market Segmentation by Cell Type
- Human Cells
- Animal Cells
Market Segmentation by Technique
- Centrifugation
- Surface Marker
- Filtration
Market Segmentation by Application
- Biomolecule Isolation
- Cancer Research
- Stem Cell Research
- Tissue Regeneration
- In Vitro Diagnostics
- Therapeutics
Market Segmentation by End User
- Research Laboratories and Institutes
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Cell Banks
- Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies
