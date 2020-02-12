Gene Synthesis Market analysis interpreted by a new report

Gene Synthesis Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Products & Services (Services, Consumable, Software), Application (Research & Development Activities, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Others) End Users (Academic & Research Institutes, Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) and Geography

According to a new market research study titled “Gene Synthesis Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Application and End User”, the global gene synthesis market was valued at US$ 2,866.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 20,122.3 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global gene synthesis market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global gene synthesis market is segmented into product & services, application and end user. The product & services segment is classified as consumables, software and services.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into diagnostics, therapeutics, research & developmental activities and others. Based on the end user segment, the gene synthesis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, diagnostics laboratories, biotech & pharmaceutical companies, and others.



On the basis of end user, the biotech and pharmaceutical companies segment expected to held the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. The growing investments made by companies have grown the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment in the market.

For instance, Agilent Technologies Inc. and Lasergen, Inc. have collaborated, Agilent has invested approximately US$80 million in Lasergen, the biotechnology company that comprises of the next-generation sequencing technology.

After the investment, Agilent may also acquire the Lasergen in 2018. Furthermore, MedGenome Labs Pvt.

Ltd raised US$30 million investment from Sequoia and Sofina SA. Moreover, the growing technological development in the molecular biology boosted the sequencing procedures.

Major companies have manufactured and designed advanced NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION.



The increasing investments & funds, especially for the development of a new enzymatic approach to DNA synthesis is expected to propel the growth for the global gene synthesis market. The technology platform, and other related resources are helping the company to accelerate the development of the gene synthesis.

Companies have also increased their research and development funds for the enhancement of the gene synthesis. Additionally, in 2016, Twist Bioscience raised its revenue with US$ 61 million for the scale-up and commercial operation of the silicon chip-based high throughput low-cost gene synthesis platform.



The key players operating in the field of gene synthesis worldwide include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Twist Bioscience, OriGene Technologies, Inc., BioCat GmbH, GenScript, Eurofins Scientific, Bioneer Corporation, ATUM and GENEWIZ among others.



The report segments the global gene synthesis market as follows:



Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Products & Services



Consumables

Software

Services



Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Application



Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research & Developmental Activities

Others



Global Gene Synthesis Market – By End User



Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostics Laboratories

Biotech & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others



Global Gene Synthesis Market – By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France



Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE



South America (SAM)

Brazil

