Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets Market investigated in the latest research

Surging Production of Luxury Vehicles Strengthening Automatic Self-Piercing Rivets Market

The growing production of luxury vehicles and governments’ increasing initiatives toward the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and raising vehicles’ fuel efficiency are two of the major reasons behind the growth of the automatic self-piercing rivets market. The market is predicted to attain a size of 45.0 billion units by 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 26.2% during 2016–2022 (forecast period).

Self-piercing rivets are used to join two or more pieces of dissimilar or similar material, wherein they pierce the top sheet but not the bottom one, which is fortified, thereby forming a mechanical interlock.

On the basis of application, the automatic self-piercing rivets market is bifurcated into new-energy and conventional vehicles. Of these, during the historical period (2012–2015), conventional vehicles dominated the market in terms of sales volume, and these are predicted to maintain their dominance during 2016–2022.

This is attributed to the increasing adoption of self-piercing rivets in the production of luxury vehicles. Conventional vehicles refer to diesel and gasoline vehicles, and the major original equipment manufacturers offering these include Toyota, Volkswagen, Daimler, Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler.

Based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Out of these, in 2015, Europe led the market in terms of sales volume, and it is expected to continue leading it during the 2016–2022 period. This is ascribed to the governments’ increasing support, changing lifestyle, and surging demand for premium cars.

Furthermore, the rising production of luxury vehicles is driving the use of self-piercing rivets for fastening several of their dissimilar and similar aluminum components.

Luxury car manufacturers, such as Daimler AG, Audi AG, and Porsche, are heavily using self-piercing rivets in their aluminum-intensive vehicles’ production. Several premium cars, including, Jaguar XF, XK, and XJ; Audi A8, and BMW 5 Series, are aluminum-rich vehicles, which require self-piercing rivets as the key fastening material.

Additionally, governments’ initiatives to lower CO 2 emission and improve fuel efficiency are promoting the use of several lightweight materials, such as aluminum.

For instance, the Global Fuel Economy Initiative has set a target of improving the fuel efficiency of new vehicles across the world by at least 50.0% by 2030, and by 2050, it has set a target to achieve 50.0% fuel economy in lightweight vehicles. As per the Aluminum Transportation Group (ATG), 5.0–7.0% fuel could be saved with a 10.0% reduction in the vehicles’ weight and by substituting heavy materials with aluminum by using self-piercing rivets.

This is further accelerating their adoption, thereby resulting in the growth of the automatic self-piercing rivets market.

Report: www.psmarketresearch.com/send-en…ets-market

Furthermore, self-piercing rivets help in reducing the heat problems associated with the spot welding of aluminum alloys and pure aluminum, which melt below 800 oC. Self-piercing rivets are compatible with coated and stimulated aluminum surfaces, which further lowers the damage and does away with the need for re-plating or recoating.

In addition, owing to the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals, the demand for luxury vehicles across developing nations, such as China, India, and Vietnam, is also on the rise. It is therefore expected to boost the automatic self-piercing rivets market growth during the forecast period.

Thus, governments’ surging initiatives to promote lightweight vehicles and the growing production of luxury vehicles are contributing to the growth of the market.

