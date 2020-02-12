Cost-effectiveness Factor Driving the Corrugated Packaging Market described in a new report

The global corrugated packaging market generated a revenue of $237.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $294.3 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The major key driver of the market is the need for environment sustainability along with cost benefits. A corrugated box is made from two sheets of paper, called liners, which are glued to a corrugated inner medium, known as a fluting.

These three layers — an inside liner, an outside liner, and fluting — provide the overall structure with better strength.

Corrugated packaging is used in the processed food industry for the delivery of food items, such as burgers and pizzas, and for bulk packaging in retail and shipping industries. Based on the application, the corrugated packaging market is divided into fresh food and produce, processed food, personal and household care, beverages, paper products, chemicals, glassware and ceramics, electrical and electronic goods, tobacco, textiles, wood and timber products, transport, direct mail and dispatch, and others.

On a global ground, in 2017, Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest corrugated packaging market, with a revenue contribution of more than 45.0%. Due to the influence of Westernization and increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food, this region has witnessed a rise in the demand for corrugated packaging solutions.Further, the increasing urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers in developing countries have escalated the demand for durable and non-durable goods.

Corrugated packaging is a cost-effective solution for various industries, including retail and shipping.

When compared to other packaging solutions, it has the highest recycling rate, as it is made from natural materials. In recent years, regulatory bodies and consumers are thinking more about the environment and its sustainability.

For the government, growing landfills (the disposal of waste by burying it) has become a major challenge. To overcome this, the use of environmental-friendly packaging is being witnessed, especially for non-durable consumer goods, which is helping the corrugated packaging market grow.

The governments of many countries are pushing copmanies to use corrugated packaging material for sustainable development, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the domain. Further, corrugated packaging is one of the most affordable and convenient solutions for the e-commerce industry due to its light weight and cost-effectiveness that help in easy delivery of the product at the consumer’s doorstep.

These benefits are luring many manufacturers to increase the use of such packaging, especially for electronic goods, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptios, thereby boosting the corrugated packaging market .

Therefore, it is clear that corrugated packaging is a win-win solution as it is cost effective as well as eco-friendly.

Corrugated Packaging Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the global corrugated packaging market are Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Mondi Group, Packaging Corporation of America, and DS Smith PLC.

GLOBAL CORRUGATED PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Processed Food

Fresh Food and Produce

Beverages

Personal and Household Care

Chemicals

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronics Goods

Glassware and Ceramics

Tobacco

Wood & Timber Products

Textiles

Direct Mail & Dispatch

Transport

Others