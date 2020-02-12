Global WAN Edge Infrastructure Market trends, share, size, growth, opportunity and demand 2019-2024

A new report “Global WAN Edge Infrastructure Industry 2019 Market Research Report” added by ReportsnReports.com to its research database.

WAN edge infrastructure enables network connectivity from distributed enterprise locations to access resources in both private and public data centers as well as cloud (as a service). It is typically procured by senior networking leaders within an infrastructure and operations (I&O) organization.

This market has evolved from traditional branch routers (often called customer edge routers in a Multiprotocol Label Switching [MPLS] implementation), and is undergoing dramatic change, driven by the needs of digital business transformation and the demands of line-of-business managers. The market for branch office wide-area network functionality is shifting from dedicated routing, security and WAN optimization appliances to feature-rich SD-WAN and vCPE platforms.

WAN edge infrastructure now incorporates a widening set of network functions, including secure routers, firewalls, SD-WAN, WAN path control and WAN optimization, along with traditional routing functionality.

The key manufacturers in the WAN Edge Infrastructure Market include: Fortinet, CloudGenix, Juniper Networks, Cato Networks, Cradlepoint, Silver Peak, Citrix, VMware, Cisco, Talari Networks, Teldat, Riverbed, Peplink, Nuage Networks (Nokia), and Versa Networks

Segment by Type:

- Cloud-based

- On-premises

Segment by Application:

- BFSI

- Education

- Government

- Telecom & IT

- Others

