China Urban Air Mobility Market described in a new report

China Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Infrastructure and Platform) and by Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), and Forecast 2019-2025

The urban air mobility market in China is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of component and operation.

Based on the component, the market is further segmented into infrastructure and platform. The infrastructure segment is further segmented into charging stations, traffic management, and others whereas, the platform segment is further classified into air taxi, personal air vehicle, air ambulance, and others.

The platform segment dominated the global urban air mobility market.

The government of China invested around $130 billion in infrastructural development from 2017 to 2018. This investment was majorly planned for the development of urban infrastructure households, and businesses.

Moreover, the growth in the e-commerce industry further provides substantial opportunities to the urban air mobility market in the country.

The government of China has promoted the investments and establishment of special e-commerce zones, such as the China Hangzhou Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Area for the development of the e-commerce sector that contributes to the growth of e-commerce logistics in the country. Along with that, the major e-commerce company Alibaba owned Ele.me food delivery company has been given permission in 2018 to deliver food to residents of Shanghai’s Jinshan Industrial Park.

The company received approval for delivering food by drones on 17 different routes from over 100 local restaurants. These initiatives from the e-commerce companies are further expected to provide substantial growth to the urban air mobility market in the near future.

Along with this, the companies in China such as Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. contribute significantly to the market.

For instance, in August 2019, EHang launched its first global citywide urban air mobility pilot city project in Guangzhou. This project includes a low-altitude aviation transportation network that transports passengers and goods in a fast, safe, fast, cost-efficient, environmentally friendly and smart way.

Additionally, the company intends to aid the city build up the basic infrastructure by designing safety rules and market entry thresholds to support urban air mobility in the country.

China Urban Air Mobility Market-Segmentation

By Component

Infrastructure

Platform

By Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Bell Textron, Inc.

EHang

Embraer SA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Corp. Group

Terrafugia

Thales Group

