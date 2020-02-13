German Urban Air Mobility Market discussed in a new research report

German Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Infrastructure and Platform) and by Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), and Forecast 2019-2025

German urban air mobility market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. In Germany, an increasing funding opportunity for UAM projects reported owing to the presence of UAM startups.

For instance, in October 2019, Volocopter raised funding in Series C investment round from Micron Technology, Inc., for UAM. Volocopter is a manufacturer of electrically powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The company is working to commercialize autonomous, on-demand air taxi services.

Micron is the supplier of memory products to the automotive industry, that leads the innovations in air travel, autonomous driving, and virtual reality. The investment of Micron in Volocopter bring into line with their view of the critical role that memory and storage solutions play allowing the innovation capabilities required for edge computing and autonomous vehicles.

The German urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of component and operation.

Based on the component, the market is further segmented into infrastructure and platform. The infrastructure segment is further segmented into charging stations, traffic management, and others whereas, the platform segment is further classified into air taxi, personal air vehicle, air ambulance, and others.

The platform segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global urban air mobility market. There are various companies such as Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Neva Aerospace Ltd., Lillium GmbH, Volocopter GmbH, and others, which are operating in the German market and generating a significant amount of revenue.

Moreover, there are other players in the market that are focusing on builing urban air mobility ecosystem in Germany. For instance, in October 2019, EHang, and autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company established a partnership with Vodafone for building out an urban air mobility ecosystem first in Germany and then Europe-wide.

Under the agreement, Vodafone would be the exclusive partner of EHang for providing connectivity to all EHang AAVs operating in Europe by equipping them with Vodafone SIM cards.

German Urban Air Mobility Market-Segmentation

By Component

Infrastructure

Platform

By Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Bell Textron, Inc.

EHang

Embraer SA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Corp. Group

Terrafugia

Thales Group

