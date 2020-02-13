North-American Urban Air Mobility Market scrutinized in the new analysis

North American Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Infrastructure and Platform) and by Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), and Forecast 2019-2025

North American urban air mobility market is estimated to generate a significant market value in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. Some of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the market include a large number of start-ups and companies working in the field of urban air mobility and the ability to spend a high amount on urban mobility by the people.

In addition, the air ambulance market is also expected to have a major market in the region due to insurance coverage of air ambulance in an emergency condition. Innovations by e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com in the field of logistics operations is also one of the major factors providing a significant opportunity to the market in the region.

Canda is expected to contribute significantly in the near future in the market owing to various projects being held in the country. For instance, in October 2018, the first urban drone project, BVLOS UAS was completed.

It was carried by commercial drone operator IN-FLIGHT Data and fixed-wing drone solutions provider senseFly in Calgary. It was aimed at collecting mapping data of the city.

In the same month, the city started its Point Trotter Autonomous Systems Testing Area (Point Trotter ASTA) for companies to test drones, autonomous vehicles at a low cost. The site offers 125 acres of land available for testing purposes.

Fees for one week or less are $190 whereas maximum fees of six months are $380.

The North American urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of component and operation. Based on the component, the market is further segmented into infrastructure and platform.

The infrastructure segment is further segmented into charging stations, traffic management, and others whereas, the platform segment is further classified into air taxi, personal air vehicle, air ambulance, and others. The platform segment dominated the global urban air mobility market.

A number of companies are planning to introduce air mobility vehicles in the country including Uber Inc., Amazon.com, Honeywell International, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Hoversurf, DeLorean Aerospace, LLC, Verdego aero Inc., Workhorse Group and so on. Amazon.com is working towards the drone delivery service in North America, to reduce delivery time and to roll-out one-day shipping to its Prime members.

The company has announced its plan for Prime Air Delivery in 2013 and continuous working on R&D of the products. In June 2019, the company introduced an electric version of its package delivery drone which the company is expected to introduce in 2020.

The drones can deliver packages under 2.25 kg and can fly up to 24 km. The aim of the introduction of the new drones is to deliver the products in less than half an hour.

