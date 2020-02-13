UK Urban Air Mobility Market investigated in the latest research

UK Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Infrastructure and Platform) and by Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), and Forecast 2019-2025
UK urban air mobility market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 13.0% during the forecast period. UK has significant potential for the development of urban air mobility solutions, owing to the availability of significant investment opportunities and continuous pilot programs in the country.
For instance, in December 2018, the UK government, under their aerospace deal, is introducing Future Flight Challenge, which will offer up to $162 million to the aerospace and other manufacturers in order to conduct research and design new technologies and infrastructure.
This initiative will lead the electric and autonomous aircraft development, which in turn, will transform the future of transportation in urban settings to ease congestion. In UK, the aerospace industry will firstly emphasize smaller drones and aircraft to safeguard the appropriateness of the new technologies earlier its development for larger passenger aircraft.
It signifies that by 2026, the industry and government will have mutually invested over $5 billion in the future of UK aerospace.
The UK urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of component and operation. Based on the component, the market is further segmented into infrastructure and platform.
The infrastructure segment is further segmented into charging stations, traffic management, and others whereas, the platform segment is further classified into air taxi, personal air vehicle, air ambulance, and others. The platform segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global urban air mobility market.
There are various companies such as Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., Safran S.A., Neva Aerospace Ltd., and others, which are operating in the UK market and generating a significant amount of revenue.
UK Urban Air Mobility Market-Segmentation
By Component
- Infrastructure
- Platform
By Operation
- Piloted
- Autonomous
Company Profiles
- Airbus SE
- Bell Textron, Inc.
- EHang
- Embraer SA
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Safran S.A.
- Sumitomo Corp. Group
- Terrafugia
- Thales Group
