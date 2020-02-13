US Urban Air Mobility Market discussed in a new research report

US Urban Air Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Infrastructure and Platform) and by Operation (Piloted and Autonomous), and Forecast 2019-2025

US urban air mobility market is estimated to generate a significant market value in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. High disposable income, a large proportion of high-income groups, various product launch in the country related to market, are some of the major factors which will provide a significant opportunity to the market in the country.

Other factors that contribute to the growth of the market include a large number of start-ups and companies working in the field of urban air mobility and the ability to spend a high amount on urban mobility by the people.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ity-market

In addition, the air ambulance industry is also expected to have a major market in the region due to insurance coverage of air ambulance in an emergency condition. Innovations by e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com in the field of logistics operations is also one of the major factors providing a significant opportunity to the market in the region.

The US urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of component and operation. Based on the component, the market is further segmented into infrastructure and platform.

The infrastructure segment is further segmented into charging stations, traffic management, and others whereas, the platform segment is further classified into air taxi, personal air vehicle, air ambulance, and others.

The platform segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global urban air mobility market.

A number of companies are planning to introduce air mobility vehicles in the country including Uber Inc., Amazon.com, Honeywell International, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Hoversurf, DeLorean Aerospace, LLC, Verdego aero Inc., Workhorse Group and others. Amazon.com is working towards the drone delivery service in North America, to reduce delivery time and to roll-out one-day shipping to its Prime members.

The company has announced its plan for Prime Air Delivery in 2013 and continuous working on R&D of the products. In June 2019, the company introduced an electric version of its package delivery drone which the company is expected to introduce in 2020.

The drones can deliver packages under 2.25 kg and can fly up to 24 km. The aim of the introduction of the new drones is to deliver the products in less than half an hour.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ity-market

US Urban Air Mobility Market-Segmentation

By Component

Infrastructure

Platform

By Operation

Piloted

Autonomous

Company Profiles

Airbus SE

Bell Textron, Inc.

EHang

Embraer SA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Corp. Group

Terrafugia

Thales Group

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ity-market