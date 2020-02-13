Waste Heat Boiler Market Global Key Vendors Analysis with Study of Production Types, Consumption, Export and Import till 2027

Waste Heat Boiler Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Waste Heat Temperature (Medium Temperature, High Temperature, and Ultra-High Temperature), Waste Heat Source (Oil Engine Exhaust, Gas Engine Exhaust, Gas Turbine Exhaust, Incinerator Exit Gases, Kiln & Furnace Gases, and Others), Orientation (Horizontal and Vertical), End-user (Power Generation Utilities, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Primary Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals, and Others)

The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account for US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Waste Heat Boiler Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Waste Heat Boiler Market”.

Companies Mentioned:-

Alfa Laval

CiTECH Energy Recovery Solutions (UK) LTD

General Electric

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Nooter/Eriksen

The Bosch Group

Thermax Limited

Thyssenkrupp AG

Viessmann Group

Zhengzhou Boiler Co., Ltd

Steam is a vital element in power generation plants, which is a key energy source and fulfils several significant functions, including for turbine operation, as process steam, or for district heating. Thus, heat recovery systems are considered very essential components in several power generation utilities.

These components facilitate in increasing the overall efficiency of these plants and minimizes the fuel costs. For instance, several environmental problems can be caused by the fossil fuel power plants owing to their exhaust emissions as well as use of substantial amounts of water.

The report also includes all the critical and decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Waste Heat Boiler market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for the last three years, key developments in the past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market players from Waste Heat Boiler Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Waste Heat Boiler at the global level.

GLOBAL WASTE HEAT BOILER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Waste Heat Temperature

Medium Temperature

High Temperature

Ultra-High Temperature

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Waste Heat Source

Oil Engine Exhaust

Gas Engine Exhaust

Gas Turbine Exhaust

Incinerator Exit Gases

Kiln & Furnace Gases

Others

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By Orientation

Horizontal

Vertical

Global Waste Heat Boiler Market – By End-user

Power Generation Utilities

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Primary Metals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Others

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Waste Heat Boiler ” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Waste Heat Boiler” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Waste Heat Boiler” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Waste Heat Boiler” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions