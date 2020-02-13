Increasing Demand for Flexible Electronics Driving Printed Electronics Market according to a new research report

The printed electronics method is utilized for manufacturing electronic circuits and devices by printing on different substrates such as silicon, glass, paper, and polymer.

Due to technological advancements, different types of electronics products are being introduced in the market, such as flexible electronics. Flexible electronics consist of integrated circuits which are built on flexible substrate such as metal and plastics, which can be folded, wrapped, twisted, or even rolled out without affecting the ability of the electronic product.

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2019, the global printed electronics market generated a revenue of $35.7 billion and is further expected to attain a value of $363.1 billion by 2030, advancing at a 22.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

These electronic devices have started penetrating different sectors, including power & energy, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. In addition to this, flexible electronics are increasingly being deployed in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) electronics and solar cell arrays.

This rising demand for flexible electronics is resulting in the growing requirement for printed electronics.

Printer and material are the two major components in the printed electronics domain. Between these two, the larger demand was created for printers during 2014–2019.

The different types of printers are gravure, screen, flexographic, inkjet, and offset.

There are various applications of printed electronics, namely batteries, display, radio-frequency identification tags, photovoltaics, sensors, lighting, and others (which include memory chips and printed logic circuits). Out of these, the largest demand for printed electronics was created for the display application during 2014–2019 and the situation is projected to remain the same during the forecast period as well.

Download Report: bit.ly/2OQGDd1

This is due to the rising demand for advanced, lightweight, and flexible display in consumer electronic devices. E-paper and electroluminescent are the two types of display printed electronics.

The fastest growth in demand for printed electronics is expected to be witnessed by the lighting application in the coming years.