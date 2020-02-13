Asia-Pacific ASRS Market interpreted by a new report

Asia-Pacific ASRS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, and Auto Store), By Industry (Automobile; Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery; Food & Beverages; Healthcare; Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce; and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is estimated to generate a significant market value in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The major factors that are driving the Asia-Pacific ASRS market include the rising focus of the warehousing companies towards automation and the significant growth of e-commerce and retail industries in the Asia-Pacific regions.

Top Key Players - Bastian Solutions, LLC, BEUMER Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., IHI Corp., Kardex Group, KION Group AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG

Many companies that are operating in the food & beverage industry are inclined towards the benefits of ASRS systems and have increased their focus towards the adoption of these systems. For instance, Cadbury Schweppes, a confectionery manufacturer from Australia had made the up-gradation of its national distribution center in Melbourne.

The up-gradation of the company’s distribution system had involved refurbishment and up-gradation of four ASRS cranes along with the modernization of the distribution center’s conveyor and sortation system. With the implementation of the ASRS in its warehouse, the company reported a 20% increase in productivity while maintaining distribution capability at its full.

The Asia-Pacific ASRS market is segmented on the basis of type and industry. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the unit load, mini load, vertical lift module (VLM), carousel, and auto store.

Mini load ASRS handles totes, trays, and cartons rather than full pallets. Mini load ASRS is used considerably in retail, e-commerce and 3PL providers.

Based on the industry, the market is automotive; chemical, metals & heavy machinery; food & beverages; healthcare; retail, third-party logistics (3PL), and e-commerce; and others such as aviation and manufacturing.

The ASRS market in Asia-Pacific is moderately fragmented and highly competitive in nature. Innovative product launches, huge investment in R&D, mergers and acquisition, and partnerships among companies are the key growth strategies that are actively adopted by the companies operating in the region to remain competitive in the market.

For instance, in September 2019, Daifuku Co., Ltd. from Japan had announced to establish its subsidiary firm Daifuku Intralogistics Vietnam Co., Ltd in Vietnam with intent to expand its manufacturing and distribution network in Asia-Pacific.

Further in April 2019, Daifuku Co., Ltd. Daifuku acquired Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Ltd, a material handling distributor from India.

The company did this acquisition to strengthen the localization strategy of the company and to receive the benefit from the growing demand for automation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Asia-Pacific ASRS Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific ASRS Market by Type

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Auto Store

Asia-Pacific ASRS Market Industry

Automobile

Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce

Others (Aviation, Manufacturing Industry)

