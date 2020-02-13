Asia-Pacific Sleep-Wake Disorder Market scrutinized in the new analysis

Asia-Pacific Sleep-Wake Disorder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Insomnia, Hypersomnia, Sleep Apnea, Circadian Rhythm Disorders, and Others) and by Treatment (Therapies, Drugs, and Treatment), and Forecast 2019-2025

The Asia-Pacific sleep-wake disorder market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Countries in Asia-Pacific that are contributing to the market growth include China, India, and Japan.

China is the largest contributor to the Asia-Pacific sleep-wake disorder market. The market in the region is largely driven by increasing workplace stress and the prevalence of various mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and others, which substantially raises the risk of sleep disorders.

Some of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific sleep-wake disorder market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic PLC, Sanofi SA, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co.

Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., and others.

The Asia-Pacific sleep-wake disorder market presents future opportunities for growth as the prevalence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea and insomnia in emerging economies such as India, Australia, and China. In addition, increasing geriatric population specially in Japan is another major reason for the growing market.

China is estimated to have a considerable share in the Asia-Pacific sleep-wake disorder market. Sleep insufficiency, drowsiness, and insomnia are prevalent in Chinese adolescents.

Owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the country; the younger adults frequently face career stress and work long hours at night, which interferes with their biological sleep rhythm and leads to insomnia.

The market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into insomnia, hypersomnia, sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorders, and others.

Sleep apnea holds the largest market share during the forecast period. On the basis of treatment, the market is divide into therapies, drugs, and devices.

The sleep-wake disorder devices segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by medications.

These players offer a range of products in order to deal with sleep-wake disorders. For instance, BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

is one of the players headquartered in China, which comprises a robust product portfolio includes devices, masks, and diagnosis products. It offers various types of masks such as P2 Nasal Pillows Interface BMC-P2, F1B Full Face Mask, Fealite Nasal Pillows System BMC-PM, and F2 NV1 / NV2 Full Face Mask among various others.

Asia-Pacific Sleep-Wake Disorder Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific Sleep-Wake Disorder Market by Type

Insomnia

Hypersomnia

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Others

Asia-Pacific Sleep- Wake Disorder Market by Treatment

Therapies

Drugs

Devices

