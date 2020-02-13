China ASRS Market scrutinized in the new analysis

China ASRS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, and Auto Store), By Industry (Automobile; Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery; Food & Beverages; Healthcare; Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce; and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025
The China automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The major factors that are driving the China ASRS market include the rising focus of the warehousing companies towards automation and the significant growth of e-commerce and retail industries in the country.
China has rapidly positioned itself as a global leader in terms of automation. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the sale for industrial robots is expected to increase between 15% and 20% on average per year during 2018-2020.
Top Key Players - BEUMER Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., IHI Corp., Kardex Group, KION Group AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG
The country has witnessed a considerable rise in the revenue generated from the retail industry. According to China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), China’s retail sales had surpassed sales in the US, for the first time in 2018, due to innovation and transformation of China’s retail enterprises.
The growth in the retail industry of the country has further increased the demand for automated warehousing system to manage warehouse more efficiently. In November 2017, the China e-commerce sector had figured out the different models of automation for the warehouses to have a competitive edge over other players operating in the sector.
China ASRS market is segmented on the basis of type and industry. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the unit load, mini load, vertical lift module (VLM), carousel, and auto store.
Mini load ASRS handles totes, trays, and cartons rather than full pallets. Mini load ASRS is used considerably in retail, e-commerce and 3PL providers.
Based on the industry, the market is automotive; chemical, metals & heavy machinery; food & beverages; healthcare; retail, third-party logistics (3PL), and e-commerce; and others such as aviation and manufacturing. Innovative product launches, huge investment in R&D, mergers and acquisition, and partnerships among companies are the key growth strategies that are actively adopted by the companies to remain competitive in the market.
China ASRS Market Segmentation
China ASRS Market by Type
- Unit Load
- Mini Load
- Vertical Lift Module
- Carousel
- Auto Store
China ASRS Market Industry
- Automobile
- Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce
- Others (Aviation, Manufacturing Industry)
