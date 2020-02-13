China Sleep-Wake Disorder Market discussed in a new research report

China Sleep-Wake Disorder Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Insomnia, Hypersomnia, Sleep Apnea, Circadian Rhythm Disorders, and Others) and by Treatment (Therapies, Drugs, and Treatment), and Forecast 2019-2025

The China sleep-wake disorder market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. China is estimated to have a considerable share in the China Sleep-Wake Disorder market.

Sleep insufficiency, drowsiness, and insomnia are prevalent in Chinese adolescents. Owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the country; the younger adults frequently face career stress and work long hours at night, which interferes with their biological sleep rhythm and leads to insomnia.

Some of the players operating in the China sleep-wake disorder market include Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic PLC, Sanofi SA, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co.

Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., and others.

Parental history of insomnia is linked with elevated risk for insomnia symptoms in adolescents, although adolescent-parent correlations in sleep-wake patterns are comparatively low. Sleep insufficiency is majorly attributable to waking up early in the morning to fulfill school errands.

Along with this, the widespread use of social media and other consumer electronics, such as smartphones and computers in younger adults in China, is associated with an increased risk of insomnia.

The market is segmented on the basis of type and treatment. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into insomnia, hypersomnia, sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorders, and others.

Sleep apnea holds the largest market share during the forecast period. On the basis of treatment, the market is divide into therapies, drugs, and devices.

The sleep-wake disorder devices segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by medications.

These players offer a range of products in order to deal with sleep-wake disorders. For instance, BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

is one of the players headquartered in China, which comprises a robust product portfolio includes devices, masks, and diagnosis products. It offers various types of masks such as P2 Nasal Pillows Interface BMC-P2, F1B Full Face Mask, Fealite Nasal Pillows System BMC-PM, and F2 NV1 / NV2 Full Face Mask among various others.

China Sleep-Wake Disorder Market Segmentation

China Sleep-Wake Disorder Market by Type

Insomnia

Hypersomnia

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Others

China Sleep-Wake Disorder Market by Treatment

Therapies

Drugs

Devices

