Indian ASRS Market interpreted by a new report

Indian ASRS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, and Auto Store), By Industry (Automobile; Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery; Food & Beverages; Healthcare; Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce; and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

The Indian automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. India is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth opportunity in the ASRS market during the forecast period.

Adoption of various government policies to drive AI innovation such as digital India, and proliferation in various sectors such as IT, healthcare, and consumer goods had offered significant opportunities for the automation of India’s industrial sector. Various campaigns such as Make in India with the intent to decrease the import and increase the export from the country have supported the growth of the manufacturing sector of India.

Top Key Players - Daifuku Co., Ltd., Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., IHI Corp., Kardex Group, KION Group AG, KUKA AG

Moreover, global players are bringing smart factory solutions in India to increase manufacturing. For instance, in April 2019, Panasonic announced its plan to bring its smart factory solutions in India.

The company has integrated its welding business and SMT (Surface Mount Technology) equipment business for becoming an end-to-end integrated Smart Manufacturing Solutions company. The ASRS has its wide utility in the manufacturing sector ranging from the manufacturing of goods to the supply chain management of the manufactured goods.

Therefore, the manufacturing industry in India is anticipated to make a major contribution to the growth of the ASRS market in the country.

Indian ASRS market is segmented on the basis of type and industry. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the unit load, mini load, vertical lift module (VLM), carousel, and auto store.

Mini load ASRS handles totes, trays, and cartons rather than full pallets. Mini load ASRS is used considerably in retail, e-commerce and 3PL providers.

Based on the industry, the market is automotive; chemical, metals & heavy machinery; food & beverages; healthcare; retail, third-party logistics (3PL), and e-commerce; and others such as aviation and manufacturing. Innovative product launches, huge investment in R&D, mergers and acquisition, and partnerships among companies are the key growth strategies that are actively adopted by the companies to remain competitive in the market.

Indian ASRS Market Segmentation

Indian ASRS Market by Type

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Auto Store

Indian ASRS Market Industry

Automobile

Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce

Others (Aviation, Manufacturing Industry)

