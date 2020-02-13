Japan ASRS Market described in a new report

Japan ASRS Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, and Auto Store), By Industry (Automobile; Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery; Food & Beverages; Healthcare; Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce; and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

Japan automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The major factors that are driving the Chinese ASRS market include the rising focus of the warehousing companies towards automation and the significant growth of e-commerce and retail industries in the country.

The e-commerce industry in Japan has witnessed considerable growth during the past decade. Some of the major factors that drive the e-commerce industry in Japan include the increase in internet penetration with strong growth in the infrastructure network.

Japan is a developed economy and has a high urban population that makes the country an attractive destination to online retailers. Along with this, the availability of the highly developed logistics system and distribution network further adds to the lucrativeness of the e-commerce logistics industry in Japan.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…srs-market

Top Key Players - Daifuku Co., Ltd., Godrej Consoveyo Logistics Automation Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., IHI Corp., Kardex Group, KION Group AG, KUKA AG

Along with this, the country has higher online shopping spending in the summers and during this period Japanese firms offer yearly summer bonuses to its employees. According to export.gov, in 2019, an average worker bonuses account for around $3,000 and the spending of this bonus amount is primarily focus on leisure, luxury goods, and travel.

ASRS has significant applications in the e-commerce industry throughout the supply chain management. Thus, the rising adoption of these systems by different vendors in the country is anticipated to drive the market growth.

For instance, in May 2018, Amazon Japan changed the distribution center process for FBA (fulfillment by Amazon) sellers. Now, by use of ASRS, the company will automatically deliver the assignment of the distribution center, which will be the destined location of the good for the seller.

This will let the company balance its distribution channel more evenly across the centers.

Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…srs-market

Japan ASRS market is segmented on the basis of type and industry. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the unit load, mini load, vertical lift module (VLM), carousel, and auto store.

Mini load ASRS handles totes, trays, and cartons rather than full pallets. Mini load ASRS is used considerably in retail, e-commerce and 3PL providers.

Based on the industry, the market is automotive; chemical, metals & heavy machinery; food & beverages; healthcare; retail, third-party logistics (3PL), and e-commerce; and others such as aviation and manufacturing. Innovative product launches, huge investment in R&D, mergers and acquisition, and partnerships among companies are the key growth strategies that are actively adopted by the companies to remain competitive in the market.

Japan ASRS Market Segmentation

Japan ASRS Market by Type

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Auto Store

Japan ASRS Market Industry

Automobile

Chemical, Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Retail, Third-Party Logistics, and E-Commerce

Others (Aviation, Manufacturing Industry)

Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…srs-market