Workplace Stress Management Market investigated in the latest research

Workplace Stress Management Market to reach a market size of $11.3 billion by 2025
According to a new report Global Workplace Stress Management Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Workplace Stress Management Market size is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors like growing awareness of stress management, increased competition in the workplace, global economic slowdown, continuous job losses, and efforts by employers to raise awareness of workplace stress management will act as key drivers for the growth of the global market for stress management in the workplace.
Large-scale organizations attained a dominant market share of the end-use segment in 2018. On the other hand, medium-scale organizations are anticipated to see the significant growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period.
The personal fitness trainers segment led the overall market in terms of revenue share in 2018. On the other hand, the meditation specialist segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Individual Counsellors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2019-2025).
North America was the dominant region in the overall market and will maintain its position throughout the forecast period.
Larger organizations have more dynamic programs to deliver. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the highest rate of growth over the projected period. The increasing number of working people in this region together with the increased awareness about employee health management is projected to increase demand for stress management programs. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2019-2025).
Structural Insights: www.kbvresearch.com/workpla…nt-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.), Fitbit, Inc., Asset Health Inc., ComPsych CorporationCuraLinc Healthcare LLC, Marino Wellness LLC, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC, Wellsource, Inc., Sol Wellness, and Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.
Global Workplace Stress Management Market Segmentation
By Activity Type
Indoor
Outdoor
By End User
Large Scale Organizations
Medium Scale Organizations
Small Scale Organizations
By Service
Stress Assessment
Yoga & Meditation
Resilience Training
Progress Tracking Metrics
Other Services
By Delivery Mode
Personal Fitness Trainers
Meditation Specialists
Individual Counselors
Other Delivery Mode
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.)
Fitbit, Inc.
Asset Health Inc.
ComPsych Corporation
CuraLinc Healthcare LLC
Marino Wellness LLC
Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC
Wellsource, Inc.
Sol Wellness
Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.
For more information:Make an Inquiry about this report HERE!
- www.kbvresearch.com/workpla…ent-market