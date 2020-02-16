Workplace Stress Management Market investigated in the latest research

Workplace Stress Management Market to reach a market size of $11.3 billion by 2025

According to a new report Global Workplace Stress Management Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Workplace Stress Management Market size is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors like growing awareness of stress management, increased competition in the workplace, global economic slowdown, continuous job losses, and efforts by employers to raise awareness of workplace stress management will act as key drivers for the growth of the global market for stress management in the workplace.

Large-scale organizations attained a dominant market share of the end-use segment in 2018. On the other hand, medium-scale organizations are anticipated to see the significant growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period.

The personal fitness trainers segment led the overall market in terms of revenue share in 2018. On the other hand, the meditation specialist segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Individual Counsellors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2019-2025).

North America was the dominant region in the overall market and will maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

Larger organizations have more dynamic programs to deliver. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the highest rate of growth over the projected period. The increasing number of working people in this region together with the increased awareness about employee health management is projected to increase demand for stress management programs. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2019-2025).

Structural Insights: www.kbvresearch.com/workpla…nt-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.), Fitbit, Inc., Asset Health Inc., ComPsych CorporationCuraLinc Healthcare LLC, Marino Wellness LLC, Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC, Wellsource, Inc., Sol Wellness, and Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.

Global Workplace Stress Management Market Segmentation

By Activity Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User

Large Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Small Scale Organizations

By Service

Stress Assessment

Yoga & Meditation

Resilience Training

Progress Tracking Metrics

Other Services

By Delivery Mode

Personal Fitness Trainers

Meditation Specialists

Individual Counselors

Other Delivery Mode

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

CVS Health Corporation (ActiveHealth Management, Inc.)

Fitbit, Inc.

Asset Health Inc.

ComPsych Corporation

CuraLinc Healthcare LLC

Marino Wellness LLC

Wellness Corporate Solutions LLC

Wellsource, Inc.

Sol Wellness

Central Corporate Wellness Pte. Ltd.