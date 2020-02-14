How is Increasing Infrastructure Development Activities Contributing to APAC Compressor Market Growth? interpreted by a new report

The demand for energy-efficient air compressors is witnessing growth in the Asia-Pacific compressor market.

The increasing globalization has led to massive improvements in the global economy, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This improvement in the economic growth has motivated the countries in the region to spend more on the infrastructure development.

This is evident from the fact that many infrastructure projects are in the pipeline in countries, such as India and China.

The APAC compressor market is expected to register a 4.0% CAGR in the coming years. Compressors are mechanical devices that increase the pressure of air or a gas by reducing its volume.

They find applications in various industries, ranging from food processing and oil & gas to electronics and heating, air conditioning & refrigeration (HVAC). Compressors are of two types: dynamic displace ment and positive displacement.

One of the major contributors in the infrastructure sector of China is of the transportation sector.

For instance, the world’s longest sea bridge, connecting the mainland China to Macau and Hong Kong, was opened by China in October 2017.

In India, more focus is on the development of smart cities, where in 2015, the Indian government launched a smart city mission, in which 100 cities across the country will be developed with all the modern facilities. This, in turn, is driving the demand for air compressors, which are deployed for numerous construction activities and in transport channels, such as tunnels, subways, and bridges.

During 2013–2017, the higher demand was for the positive displacement type compressors. These compressors are further divided into reciprocating and rotary.

In the same time period, the demand for the rotary type positive displacement compressors was higher. This type uses rotational motion to compress gases.

Rotary compressors include scroll and lobe, vane, and screw type. These are all positive displacement compressors, which are extensively used across various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, automotive, construction, food & beverage, and HVAC-R.