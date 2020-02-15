Smart Factory Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth 2027

Smart Factory Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Machine Vision Systems, Industrial Robots, Control Devices, Sensors, Others); Technology (Enterprise Resource Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Human Machine Interface); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Semiconductors, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography

1. ABB Ltd

2. Atos SE

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Fanuc Corporation

5. General Electric Company

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. Omron Corporation

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The smart factory incorporates fully integrated automation solutions for industrial operations, including manufacturing facilities. Smart factory encourages waste reduction, effortless monitoring, and enhances production speeds.

The advent of the industrial revolution industry 4.0 and the rise in wireless networking has crafted the need for setting up smart factories.

The smart factory market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emergence of industry 4.0, coupled with increasing adoption of IoT in the industrial sector. Demand for energy efficiency is further expected to augment the market growth.

However, possible risks of cyber-attack is a major restraining factor for the smart factory market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, newer technologies, such as 3D printing and collaborative robots, offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global smart factory market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as machine vision systems, industrial robots, control devices, sensors, and others.

On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as enterprise resource planning, product lifecycle management, and human machine interface. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive, semiconductors, oil and gas, and others.

The Smart Factory Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).

Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Factory market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Smart Factory market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

