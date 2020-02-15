Global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls Market will reach at higher growth rate in future described in a new market report

The global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market is valued at 190.83 billion USD in 2019 and is expected to reach 315.29 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.08% between 2020 and 2025. The market is projected to influence its peers and parent market during the forecast years in terms of revenue and growth rate.

Factory automation standardizes industrial processes and ensures consistent, superior-quality results; thus, it has a high demand in industries for reliable, qualitative manufacturing. The Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market is an emerging trend in the manufacturing industry which provides smart systems, components, and smart manufacturing infrastructure.

Technological advancements and automation in various industries such as food, pharmacy, oil and gas, power plant, retail, mining, and others are anticipated to boost market growth during the projection period.

Owing to increasing industrialization and urbanization activities, raw material affluence, rising disposable incomes, rapid technology advancements, stable Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market structure, and favorable environment of the market are expected to rise more vigorously in the near future. The market is likely to pose impacts on the global manufacturing and transportation industry as surging revenue of the market could influence worldwide markets.

Leading Factory Automation and Industrial Controls companies tend to adopt various activities such as product research, development, and advanced technologies in order to provide effective products in the global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market and expand their consumer base. The companies also perform several business expansions through mergers, acquisitions, ventures, and partnerships as well as product launches, and promotional activities to enlarge their global appearance and serving areas.

Major players in the global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market include:

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

GE

Emerson

Dassault Systems

ABB

Johnson Controls

Bosch

Texas Instruments

Schneider Electric

Autodesk

Mitsubishi

Siemens

Aspentech

Invensys

Currently, Europe is dominating the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market structure in terms of demand and consumption.

The region is likely to report higher market share by 2025 due to rising consumption and other emerging industries that strengthen the Factory Automation and Industrial control demand in the region. Asia-Pacific and North America is following Europe and anticipated to remain at the same pace during the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are also expected to hold a major share in Asia-Pacific to give a significant boost to Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market.

The Industrial Robot is the largest segment in this category, and it is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Provincial trade policies, market entry barriers, and international disputes, as well as social, political, financial, and atmospheric circumstances, could potentially hinder the growth of the global Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market during the forecast period. Similarly, factors such as changing market dynamics, pricing structure, market fluctuations, demand-supply ratios, product values, growth-driving factors, and changing market trends are also influencing elements in the industry that could alter the market structure.

On the basis of types, the Factory Automation and Industrial Controls market are primarily split into:

Industrial Robot

MACHINE Vision

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Control Device

Field Instrument

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Food Processing

Automotive

Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing