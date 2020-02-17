Clear Aligners Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2020-2027

The factors contributing to the growth of clear aligners market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising development of clear aligners and a growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of the clear aligners.

Polyurethane plastic segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period

According to new market research titled ‘Clear Aligners Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Distribution Channels, and Age.’ The global clear aligners market is projected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The clear aligners market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2027.

The report presents trends predominating in the global clear aligners market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The key players influencing the market are:

The global clear aligners market, based on the type, was segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC). In 2018, the polyurethane plastic segment held the largest share of the market.

Moreover, the polyurethane plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the significant factors driving the growth of the segment.

The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners in the future.

The significant factors fuelling the market growth are growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The clear aligners market majorly consists of players such as Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, TP Orthodontics, Inc., and DynaFlex among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals.

For instance, in June 2019, Danaher expanded its dental business under the name of Envista Holdings Corporation.

The report segments global clear aligners market as follows:

Global Clear Aligners Market – By Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

