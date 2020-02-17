Emergency Shutdown System Market To Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' To 2027 | CAGR: 6.4%

“Global Emergency Shutdown System Industry Research Report” Provides Detailed Insight Covering All Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights And Competitive Analysis Of Emergency Shutdown System Market.

The global emergency shutdown system market accounted for US$ 1.41 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.43 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Emergency shutdown system (ESD) is designed to minimize the impact of emergencies that are typically associated with unregulated flooding, hydrocarbon escape, or fire outbreaks in areas containing hydrocarbons or sectors that may otherwise be risky. Traditionally, risk analysis concluded that a high safety integrity rating, usually SIL 2 or 3, is required for the emergency shutdown program.

The system primarily consists of device logic for incoming signal processing, field-mounted sensors, valves, and trip relays, warning, and HMI modules. The device processes input signals and triggers the outputs according to the cause and effect charts defined for the installation.

Oil and gas are the primary fields for emergency shutdown systems worldwide is expected to create new opportunities for the global Emergency shutdown system market during the forecasted period.

Within the Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Emergency Shutdown System (ESD) market.

While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and manufacture sector.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hima Paul Hildebrandt

Honeywell International Inc.

National Oilwell Varco

Omron Corporation

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The European Emergency Shutdown System Market is witnessing remarkable growth, as one of the world’s most mature oil & gas basins, have changed their development plans. They are now targeting simpler project executions so that targeted resources could be profitable in the current scenario of low oil & gas process.

The number of projects and plans to tap more resources offshore are increasing in Norway and the UK, signifying that the offshore industry has begun to recover with upstream companies initiating more developments since 2018. Currently, there are numerous oil & gas projects under development in Europe.

A few of them include Sverdrup field, Rosebank & Lochnagar Oil & Gas Fields, Johan Castberg Field, Wisting Central Oil Discovery, Mariner Heavy Oil Field, Martin Linge (Hild) Heavy Oil & HPHT Gas Field, and Culzean HPHT Gas & Condensate Field. Such upcoming projects are anticipated to bolster the emergency shutdown system market in Europe.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Emergency Shutdown System Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Emergency Shutdown System Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Emergency Shutdown System Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Emergency Shutdown System Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

