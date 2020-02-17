Intraoral Scanners Market investigated in the latest research

Intraoral scanners market is forecasted to attain a size of $442.3 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence

The increasing prevalence of dental problems, surging geriatric population, and improvements in intraoral scanners are positively impacting the intraoral scanners market growth. In 2017, it valued $251.1 million, and it is expected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

To gain insights into implant-borne and tooth-borne restorations, orthodontists use a device known as intraoral scanner that generates 3D digital impressions of the soft tissues in the intraoral areas and teeth. Compared to conventional imaging techniques, the quality of the images obtained using these scanners is far superior.

One of the trends in the intraoral scanners market is the incorporation of technologically advanced equipment. Advantages offered by advanced intraoral scanners are increased portability, and high accuracy and success rates, which have revolutionized the dentistry domain.

Owing to the introduction of 3D imaging technologies leading to an improvement in diagnostic methods, the quality of dental implants and associated restoration procedures has improved. The use of impression materials is not required in advanced scanners, which is the case in traditional scanners, where zirconia is used in preparing dental restorations.

The improving accuracy of intraoral scanners is another factor driving the intraoral scanners market. These scanners provide highly accurate and realistic impressions in terms of color, resulting in the delivery of satisfactory treatment experience to patients.

Other than providing instant results to both the doctor and the patient, intraoral scanners generate scans containing diagnostic information, thereby eliminating the need for a stone model. They have now become an integral part of dental laboratories, dental clinics, and hospitals as they help in improving the accuracy and workflow of various dental procedures.

The intraoral scanners market is segmented by region, type, and end user. Based on end user, the classifications are hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

The dental clinics classification was the largest shareholder in the market during the historical period (2014–2017), and it is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the demand for these scanners in hospitals is expected to increase significantly, which is why this classification is expected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR. This can be ascribed to the inclusion of more-advanced dental equipment in hospitals.

Therefore, the market for intraoral scanners is headed toward a prosperous future owing to the rising prevalence of dental problems and at the same time, the growing awareness about the same.