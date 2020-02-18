Latest Study Explores the Robotic Refueling System Market witness highest growth in near future according to a new research report

Robotic Refueling System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software); Fuel (Gaseous Fuel, Gasoline, Diesel, Others); Industry Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Construction, Oil and Gas, Mining, Others)
According To a New Report Published by the Insight Partners Titled “Global Robotic Refueling System Market to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Robotic Refueling System industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Robotic Refueling System Market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography.
The global Robotic Refueling System is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Robotic Refueling System Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.
The Global Robotic Refueling System Market accounted to US$ 10.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 194.0 Mn by 2027.
Leading Key Market Players Mentioned In The Report:-
- Scott
- KUKA
- Fanuac
- Fuelmatics
- Neste
- Rotec Engineering
- Gazprom Neft
- Mine Energy Solutions
- Plug Power, Inc.
- Shaw Development LLC
For decades, fuel pumps have been operated by humans, thus, raising the total operational cost of managing the store and the pump. An operator has already been assigned for the task of fueling and managing the monetary operations.
A robotic fueling station would eliminate the need for a human to potentially dangerous petrochemical fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme cold or hot temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full-service fueling stations.
Additionally, fueling a diesel car with petrol or vice versa has always been the most careless mistake while refueling. Robotic refueling systems eliminate the chances of wrong fuelling accidents as each vehicle would have an RFID tag which would inform the refueling station regarding the type of fuel used such as petrol, diesel, or natural gas.
The major components of a robotic refueling system consists of hardware and software. The hardware segment include various sensors and systems such as vehicle positioning system, control system, robotic arm, fuel dispensing system and sensors such as position sensors and proximity.
One of the critical components of robotic refueling system is their software. Software is mere algorithms that guide the robotic is from the vehicle and insert the fuel nozzle perfectly into the fuel inlet.
Fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel, natural gasses and bio diesel have been the driving force of many machineries and vehicle for over decades now. Majority of vehicles running on the road are running mostly on gasoline owing to their less emission of exhaust gasses as compared to diesel.
Various industries have considered robotic refueling system to eliminate any risk associated with refueling and exposure to harmful petrochemical fumes to humans. Aerospace and defense is the largest industry vertical of robotic refueling system market owing to various numbers of pilot projects in the U.S.
and Europe region.
The Robotic Refueling System Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases).
Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.
Robotic Refueling System Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Robotic Refueling System Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.
Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Robotic Refueling System Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.
This market research report administers a broad view of the Robotic Refueling System market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.
Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Robotic Refueling System market’s growth in terms of revenue.
The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Robotic Refueling System market.
The report also analyzes the factors affecting Robotic Refueling System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.
Reasons to Access the Report:
- Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.
- Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.
- Understand where the market opportunities lies.
- Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.
- Pick up on the leading market players within the market.
- Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.
