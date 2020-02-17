European E-nose Market described in a new report

European E-nose Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-User (Healthcare, Environment Monitoring, Food & Beverage, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

The European e-nose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Europe is one of the key markets for e-nose.

Major countries that are involved in the market include UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. These economies have a significant market for entertainment such as movie theatre and VR, marketing, education, medical and food & beverages.

Entertainment, gaming and health care are some of the most promising sectors for the growth of the e-nose market in Europe. With the increasing user demand for experiencing better quality digital experiences, the demand for e-nose technology is expected to increase significantly in the near future in the European region.

Some of the major companies working in the e-nose market include Alpha MOS SA, AIRSENSE Analytics, Alpha MOS SA, AMS AG, Olorama Technology, and The eNose Company.

The market is segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare, food & beverages, environment monitoring, and others such as military & defense. Alpha MOS, headquartered in France is one of the leaders in the e-nose market.

in June 2018, the company established a collaboration with Coca-Cola Co. and completed the final phase of testing on Coca-Cola beverages in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The testing was aimed at determining the ability and repeatability of its Heracles QA Solution for detecting the presence of “off-flavors” used by Coke Consolidated for beverage Quality Assurance in the production facilities. The testing program was aimed at ensuring that the Heracles QA Solution meets and exceeds all the requirements of the Coca-Cola Manufacturing Sensory Program.

In addition, it aimed to demonstrate that the solution is compliant with all Coca-Cola requirements for product quality and production, in terms of performance and production usability. Alpha MOS invests heavily in R&D for meeting the expectations of the markets and for developing innovative solutions in the sensory analysis for the consumer market.

Market Segmentation

European E-Nose Market by End-User

Healthcare

Environment Monitoring

Others

