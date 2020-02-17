European E-nose Market described in a new report

European E-nose Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-User (Healthcare, Environment Monitoring, Food & Beverage, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025
The European e-nose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. Europe is one of the key markets for e-nose.
Major countries that are involved in the market include UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. These economies have a significant market for entertainment such as movie theatre and VR, marketing, education, medical and food & beverages.
Entertainment, gaming and health care are some of the most promising sectors for the growth of the e-nose market in Europe. With the increasing user demand for experiencing better quality digital experiences, the demand for e-nose technology is expected to increase significantly in the near future in the European region.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/request…ose-market
Some of the major companies working in the e-nose market include Alpha MOS SA, AIRSENSE Analytics, Alpha MOS SA, AMS AG, Olorama Technology, and The eNose Company.
The market is segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare, food & beverages, environment monitoring, and others such as military & defense. Alpha MOS, headquartered in France is one of the leaders in the e-nose market.
in June 2018, the company established a collaboration with Coca-Cola Co. and completed the final phase of testing on Coca-Cola beverages in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Report: www.omrglobal.com/industr…ose-market
The testing was aimed at determining the ability and repeatability of its Heracles QA Solution for detecting the presence of “off-flavors” used by Coke Consolidated for beverage Quality Assurance in the production facilities. The testing program was aimed at ensuring that the Heracles QA Solution meets and exceeds all the requirements of the Coca-Cola Manufacturing Sensory Program.
In addition, it aimed to demonstrate that the solution is compliant with all Coca-Cola requirements for product quality and production, in terms of performance and production usability. Alpha MOS invests heavily in R&D for meeting the expectations of the markets and for developing innovative solutions in the sensory analysis for the consumer market.
Market Segmentation
European E-Nose Market by End-User
- Healthcare
- Environment Monitoring
- Others
Report: www.omrglobal.com/report-…ose-market
News From
Category: Market Research Publishers and RetailersCompany about: Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research company that endeavors to provide an exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to global clients. The company provides syndicate, customized market research report for over 20 business domains to customers across the globe. These reports provide valuable market insights to global clients in understanding the market trends and taking crucial business decisions. The company is serving global Fortune 500 companies, ...