North American E-Nose Market interpreted by a new report

North American E-Nose Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-User (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Environment Monitoring, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

The North American e-nose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Advancements in technology in the areas of hardware diminishment and processing power have opened new horizons for the users to experience new kinds of realities with the help of various kinds of devices.

The potential applications of such interfaces are huge and key players including Apple, Google and Facebook are investing heavily in developing and augmenting the new platform and to provide enhanced digital services to their customers. With the increasing user demand for experiencing better quality digital experiences, the demand for e-nose technology is expected to increase significantly in the near future in the North American region.

Some of the players operating in the North American e-nose market include Aromyx Corp., Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., Mood Media Corp., Sensigent LLC, and others.

Moreover, as the healthcare sector is growing in North America, it is further expected to create opportunities for driving e-nose growth for applications in Aromatherapy. Aromatherapy is one of the significant applications where the use of e-nose can be used for the cure of critical medical situations including insomnia, dementia, headaches, stress, indigestion, and anxiety patients.

The use of Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is growing at a considerable rate in the US.

However, there are certain issues that need to be addressed with the content of CAM available on the internet. Most of the content which is available on the internet lags behind in terms of quality although the accuracy of the content is good.

The market is segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare, food & beverages, environment monitoring, and others such as military & defense. E-nose is expected to have a significant adoption in food & beverages industry owing to the fact that e-nose is being increasingly used for detecting the quality of fresh food.

