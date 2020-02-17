US E-Nose Market investigated in the latest research

US E-Nose Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-User (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Environment Monitoring, and Others), and Forecast 2019-2025

The US e-nose market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 14.5% during the forecast period. Advancements in technology in the areas of hardware diminishment and processing power have opened new horizons for the users to experience new kinds of realities with the help of various kinds of devices.

The potential applications of such interfaces are huge and key players including Apple, Google and Facebook are investing heavily in developing and augmenting the new platform and to provide enhanced digital services to their customers. With the increasing user demand for experiencing better quality digital experiences, the demand for e-nose technology is expected to increase significantly in the near future in the US.

Some of the players operating in the North American e-nose market include Aromyx Corp., Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., Mood Media Corp., Sensigent LLC, and others.

Moreover, as the healthcare sector is growing in North America, it is further expected to create opportunities for the growth of e-nose technology. Bio-sensing is one of the applications which is being extensively used in the healthcare industry.

Biosensors are basically being used in the healthcare industry for recognizing and tracking the physiological process inside the body.

It is basically used for the critical secondary and tertiary analysis of the physiological mechanisms. In 2017, Aromyx Corp. filed a patent with a title of the biosensor for detecting the smell, scent, and taste.

The patent relates to the biosensors which are being used for the detection of the odor of mammals including humans, dogs, and others. The invention is also related to the standardization of odor for the smell.

The patent also discusses the development of new technology so as to invent new odor so as to use it in numerous other applications.

The market is segmented on the basis of end-user into healthcare, food & beverages, environment monitoring, and others such as military & defense. E-nose is expected to have a significant adoption in food & beverages industry owing to the fact that e-nose is being increasingly used for detecting the quality of fresh food.

