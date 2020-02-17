Password Management Market described in a new report

The increasing need for managing the passwords and securing the valuable data of enterprises and individuals have increased the demand of password management market solutions.

Password management solutions generally offer a secure vault to store the passwords that is often assessed employing a master password. However, in several organizations, the necessity to firmly store data extends on the far side passwords.

This includes SSH keys, digital certificates, furthermore as a variety of confidential business documents, files, videos, photos,. Hence, a suggested feature of password management solutions is that the ability to firmly store these further types of information.

The global password management market is categorized into several segmentation including access, type, industry verticals, and region. On the basis of access, the global password management market is fragmented into mobile devices and tablets, desktops and laptops, voice enabled password systems and others.

The global password management market is also segmented into self-service and privileged user password management on the basis of type. Based on the industry vertical, the global password management market is segregated into banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, education, and others.

Leading players of the global password management market includes Microsoft Corporation, Knowledge Secure Systems Ltd., SailPoint Technologies Pvt.Ltd., NetIQ Corporation, Courion Corporation, Google Inc., Fastpass Corporation, Sonicwall Inc., and Hitachi ID Systems.

Key Benefits

To define, describe and forecast the global password management market on the basis of access, type, industry verticals and geography.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global password management market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Geographically, the password management market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2016 to 2023 in terms of value and opportunities.

Using porters five force model, the analysis is done for the level of competition within the industry and the business strategy development.

Segment Overview of Global Password Management Market:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Self-service password management

Privileged user password management

Access Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Mobile devices

Desktops & laptops

Voice enabled password systems

Others

Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Small & medium organization

Enterprise

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Public sector & utilities

Retail & wholesale distribution

Telecom & IT

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Password Management Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Password Management Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Password Management Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

