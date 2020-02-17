Tax Management Market described in a new report

The Global Tax Management Market is expected to grow from US$ 15.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 27.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 154 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 123 Tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

According to Market Study Report, Tax Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tax Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Tax Management Market

Report: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=2905844

Major Companies profiled in the Tax Management market:

Avalara (US)

Automatic Data Processing (US)

Wolters Kluwer N.V (Netherlands)

Thomson Reuters (Canada)

Intuit (US)

H&R Block (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Blucora (US)

Sovos Compliance (US)

Vertex (US)

Sailotech (US)

Defmacro Software (India)

DAVO Technologies (US)

Report: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=2905844

The intensely competitive market scenario has encouraged Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to adopt tax management software and services for faster and cost-effective compliance. For instance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) estimates that businesses with less than USD 1 million in revenue have to incur almost two-thirds of business compliance costs.

Usually, such costs are larger, relative to revenues or assets, for SMEs than for large enterprises.

Banking, Financial Institutes and Insurance (BFSI) is a vertical characterized by the digitalization and an increasing number of customers using various banking applications. This has resulted in the exponential growth of data in the banking and financial services vertical.

Government regulations in this sector are complex and sensitive. BFSI includes domestic and foreign banks, insurance and reinsurance companies, asset management companies, non-banking finance companies.

Competitive Landscape of Tax Management Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Business Expansions

2.3 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Access full report with all information at www.reportsnreports.com/.aspx?name=2905844

Reason to access this report:

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall tax management market and the sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.