Water Electrolysis Market report reviews global development, driving forces, & top companies

The Global Water Electrolysis Market is forecast to reach USD 12, 972 million between 2020 and 2025 at a projected CAGR of nearly 7.5%. The market is also anticipated to pose impacts on chemicals, electronics, petroleum, and other relevant industries across the world by the end of 2025.

Water electrolysis is the process that decomposes water into hydrogen and oxygen gas with the help of an electric current. It is the simplest method to split hydrogen from water with an electric current that passes through the water compound.

The process is being widely used in the creation of hydrogen, pure oxygen gas, hydrogen fuel, as well as a combination of two elements, oxyhydrogen. Industries such as refineries, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, metals, and mining also use the process in their manufacturing units.

Rapid increasing demand for water electrolysis from various end-industries is one of the most significant market drivers that is also expected to pump up growth during the forecast years. Similarly, demand for carbon-free energy sources is also boosting market share.

The technique is also being used to generate oxygen for International Space Station.

Considering the global water electrolysis market, regions including Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe registered the highest share in the market in 2018.

Currently, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of shares in the near future. Existence developing countries including China, Korea, India, and Malaysia is the prominent factors fueling growth in the market.

Likewise, strict trade regulations in the region that insists to slash carbon emission are also likely to contribute to market growth during 2020-2025.

Europe is following the Asia Pacific with the most advanced industry infrastructure. Europe covers the major hydrogen producers that are largely upholding the demand for water electrolysis across the region.

Leading verticals in the global water electrolysis industry are deeply explored in the report including there efforts aiming towards maximum revenue share. Most of the companies focusing organic growth strategies as they get to maintain control of the process.

The global water electrolysis has been bifurcated into vital segments such as regions, types, applications, and end-users. Its applications segment comprises Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage, and others while major types include Small Scale, Middle Scale, and Large Scale.

Its regional coverage also includes South America and the Middle East and Africa markets.

